Harmon, Broomes co-opted to PNCR executive

The People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) yesterday announced the co-opting of former government ministers Joseph Harmon and Simona Broomes to the Central Executive Committee (CEC) of the party.

A statement from the party said that the CEC of the PNCR met yesterday at the Party’s Headquarters, Congress Place, Sophia. It said that Party Leader, Brigadier David Granger addressed members of the CEC on the recently concluded General and Regional Elections, the current political situation and the way forward.

“In accordance with Section 17 (1) (f) of the Constitution of the People’s National Congress, Mr. Joseph Harmon and Ms. Simona Broomes were co-opted by the Leader of the Party to serve as members of the Central Executive Committee of the PNCR, with effect from Saturday 1st August 2020. Mr. Harmon and Ms. Broomes were formally and warmly welcomed to the Executive Committee”, the statement said.

It added that Harmon who served as Election’s Agent for the APNU+AFC gave a detailed elections update and a summary of the Coalition’s performance. The PNCR is the largest party in the coalition. The CEC was also given a brief on pending legal matters by Basil Williams, SC.

The CEC, the statement said, deliberated on matters arising from the Leader’s address and the APNU+AFC performance at the elections.

The image of the PNCR and the coalition has been battered by concerns that attempts were made over five months to rig the general elections in their favour. The coalition continues to claim that there was major fraud at the elections and is expected to mount an election petition.

Two motions thanking the Party leaders, members, coalition partners, supporters, the Diaspora and donors who worked and gave of “their time and their treasure” to the Coalition’s 2020 election campaign were passed unanimously.

The meeting was chaired by Chairman of the PNCR, Volda Lawrence.