Sophia squatters assured by ministers that homes will not be demolished

Newly-appointed Ministers of Housing & Water (MoH&W), Collin Croal and Susan Rodrigues, have assured Sophia squatters that their homes will not be demolished.

This assurance was given as the Ministers conducted a walk-about and fact-finding mission in the communities of Block X Liliendaal (Section A) Sophia, and Block (R) Turkeyen. According to a MoH&W release, the Ministers were responding to an invitation by the residents who wanted to air their concerns. The Ministers engaged the residents and assured them that the “strong-armed approach” is a thing of the past and instead, an “inclusive and humanitarian” stance will be adopted and implemented.

The residents through their community leaders had reached out to the ministers, citing their feelings of neglect when it comes to house lot allocation. Though only a few days on the job, the Ministers opted to give the residents an audience after having been briefed on the issue of squatting.