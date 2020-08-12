Three cops in city chase re-arrested

Investigators yesterday re-arrested three police officers as they continue to probe the chase which occurred in the city more than two weeks ago and which led to one civilian succumbing to his injuries and another paralysed for life.

Contacted for an update last evening, Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum told Stabroek News that the ranks, who were among a number of others who were initially placed under close arrest have been re-arrested.

Blanhum said investigators yesterday revisited the scene in the company of the police officers who were present there on the night in question.