UNC calls for recount in five seats

(Trinidad Express) The United National Congress (UNC) is claiming there were discrepancies in the August 10 general election in the absence of election observers.

The party is also not blaming its political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar for the election outcome and all 18 elected UNCs MPs are standing in full support of their leader.

There is no question of Persad-Bissessar, a former Prime Minister, stepping down at this time as the party’s internal election for political leader is set for 2021.

Speaking at a news conference at D Rampersad building in San Fernando yesterday, UNC Public Relations Officer Anita Haynes said the UNC requested recounts in five constituencies: San Fernando West, Toco/Sangre Grande, La Horquetta/Talparo, St Joseph and Tunapuna.

Haynes, who is the newly elected MP for Tabaquite said the party recorded discrepancies in all 39 constituencies but requested recounts in these five seats because of the slim gap in winnings.

She said a letter will be sent to the EBC and thereafter will be shared with the media.

Haynes said the party will take its next course of action after the recounts take place.

The recount for St Joseph and San Fernando West was set for at 3 p.m. yesterday.

The others will take place today.

Haynes said the party also noted a video circulating where incumbent San Fernando West MP Faris Al Rawi was seen at an EBC office on election day and will also raise it in its letter to the EBC.

She reiterated that the UNC had called for election observers from the time the election date was announced.

Haynes said further that it was “premature” that Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley could declare an election victory early when results were still coming in from polling divisions.

She also noted that the long hours to vote at some polling stations caused issues in particular in Gulf View.

Will election petitions be filed?

Haynes said the party will decide whether it’s going to court or not when the recounts are completed.