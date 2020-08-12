Nineteen Covid cases reported by Trinidad yesterday

(Trinidad Express) Five more Covid-19 positive cases were recorded in Trinidad and Tobago yesterday afternoon, bringing the total number of positive cases yesterday to 19.

The Ministry of Health stated that four of the positive cases are contacts of recently positive Covid-19 cases, while one is pending epidemiological investigation.

As of yesterday afternoon, the ministry reported the following:

Number of samples submitted to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) and the UWI site for testing for COVID-19 10,609

Number of samples which have tested positive at public and private facilities in Trinidad and Tobago 300

Total number of active cases 153

Number of deaths 8

Number of persons discharged 135