Trinidad & Tobago News

Trinidad & Tobago records 33 new COVID-19 cases

COVID-19, Coronavirus, group of viruses that cause diseases in mammals and birds. In humans, the virus causes respiratory infections. 3D illustration.
COVID-19, Coronavirus, group of viruses that cause diseases in mammals and birds. In humans, the virus causes respiratory infections. 3D illustration.
By

(Trinidad Express) Trinidad and Tobago recorded a total of 36 new cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus yesterday.

Thirteen cases were reported yesterday morning, and an additional 33 yesterday afternoon.

As of Monday afternoon, the Health Ministry reported the following:

Number of samples submitted to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) and the UWI site for testing for COVID-19 15,277

Number of samples which have tested positive at public and private facilities 588

Total number of active cases 436

Number of deaths 12

Number of persons discharged 140

The Ministry of Health provides the following update:

• Twenty-three (23) additional persons have tested positive for COVID -19.

o Twenty-two (22) positive cases – Trinidad

o One (1) positive case – Tobago