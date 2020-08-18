Trinidad & Tobago records 33 new COVID-19 cases

(Trinidad Express) Trinidad and Tobago recorded a total of 36 new cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus yesterday.
Thirteen cases were reported yesterday morning, and an additional 33 yesterday afternoon.
As of Monday afternoon, the Health Ministry reported the following:
Number of samples submitted to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) and the UWI site for testing for COVID-19 15,277
Number of samples which have tested positive at public and private facilities 588
Total number of active cases 436
Number of deaths 12
Number of persons discharged 140
The Ministry of Health provides the following update:
• Twenty-three (23) additional persons have tested positive for COVID -19.
o Twenty-two (22) positive cases – Trinidad
o One (1) positive case – Tobago