Unlikely to have six injuries per team – CPL tournament director

On the heels of the 2020 Caribbean Premier League (CPL), tournament director, Michael Hall is optimistic that the squads will be sufficient in light of the circumstances.

Due to the Novel Coronavirus restrictions, the teams have been placed into a 14-day quarantine and will see the CPL for the first time played behind closed doors. The restrictions have forced squads to stick to their 17 members.

Hall spoke to the media yesterday via Zoom and explained his views on the situation.