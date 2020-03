Left-arm orthodox spinner Ashmead Nedd is one of five World Cup Under19 cricketers to be included in the Emerging Players pool for this year’s Caribbean Premier League.

Also included is former West Indies U19 cricketer Bhaskar Yadram.

According to a press release from the CPL, it is working with Cricket West Indies (CWI) to ensure that the best young players from across the region will be in CPL squads during the tournament.