Bus operators face tough times due to effects of pandemic

After working a 12-hour shift, minibus operator Tekchine Surijpersaud said he took home $880 in earnings on Monday.

This, he said, is the reality of working during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has left many minibus operators facing hard times due to the impact on public transport, where restrictions have been placed on the amount of passengers that can be transported by operators.

Under initial measures instituted to curb transmission of COVID-19, public transportation operators were restricted to carrying 50% of their full capacity. That has since been revised to 75%.