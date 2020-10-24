Benn begins consultations on Stabroek Square plans

Minister of Home Affairs Robeson Benn on Wednesday met with minibus operators, vendors, and other stakeholders on plans to address current traffic congestion and road safety issues at the Stabroek Market Square.

The Ministry of Home Affairs said in a statement that the engagement, held in the auditorium of the Saint Stanislaus College, also saw the discussion of plans for the demarcating of road lanes in the area, completing road maintenance work in the Stabroek area, implementing a turn system at the bus parks, and the reinstallation of barriers at the Kitty/Campbellville bus park.

According to the statement, Benn noted that the stakeholder-engagement is the first in a series of discussions geared towards seeking the continuous improvement of the transportation and congestion issues at the Stabroek Market Square.