Contracts for Enrico Woolford, Imran Khan will not be renewed – McCoy

The contracts of two state media heads, which expired in July will not be renewed by the Irfaan Ali Administration, Minis-ter within the Prime Minister’s Office, Kwame McCoy told Stabroek News yesterday.

McCoy explained that the contracts of National Communica-tions Network (NCN) Chief Executive Officer Enrico Woolford and Director of Public Information (DPI) Imran Khan expired at the end of July. He noted that the contracts for the state media heads ended in January and were renewed monthly until July.

McCoy said they have since made temporary appointments to the helm of the two organisations. The names of the individuals who are currently functioning in those posts will be released at a later date, he said.

Woolford, when contacted last night told Stabroek News that as Chairman of the NCN Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer, he initiated the monthly contractual agreement and it was accepted by the board.

He stated that given the country was in an elections period he suggested the monthly contractual agreement to facilitate a smooth transition and that was accepted by the board.

Former board member Gordon Moseley in a Facebook post said, “The NCN Board made a decision since earlier this year because it was an election year that the Acting CEO/Executive Chairman and his Deputy [Michael Leonard] would be on month to month contracts to ensure a seamless transition if the need be.”

He said when the new government was sworn in on August 3, both contracts of the CEO and his deputy would have expired.

Moseley in his statement said that they were not seeking any extension of their contracts.

The ex-board member stated too that the salary and benefits were the same as existed in 2015 and were only increased when public servants saw increases.

The former CEO was paid a salary of $800,000, a duty allowance of $40,000, a travelling allowance of $80,000, an entertainment allowance of $40,000, a housing allowance of $50,000, a cellphone allowance of $15,000, a unlimited landline phone and internet allowance, a security allowance of $30,000, a refreshment allowance of $10,000 (for his office). He also received a gratuity of 22.5% bi-annually along with vacation package.

The board was dissolved effective yesterday.

Meanwhile, phone calls to Khan went unanswered. Khan, has been functioning as the head of the Department of Public Information since 2015.

According to documents seen by this newspaper, former Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo had recommended Khan receive a salary of $800,000 per month in 2018. However, Nagamootoo was informed by Minister of State Joseph Harmon that that could not happen as the cap on the salary for the position was $701,767. That sum was accepted and approved, however Khan also received a duty allowance of $100, 000.

He benefited from housing, 24-hour security, and all his utility bills paid along with 42 days paid vacation and vacation allowance of a month’s salary. He also received a duty-free allowance to purchase a vehicle to perform official duties. Khan during the tenure of the APNU+AFC government served as a director on the board of NCN but resigned in 2016 after the appointment of Lennox Cornette as Chief Executive Officer.

Earlier this year he found himself at the centre of controversy following a physical altercation with Editor-in- Chief Leeron Brumell. Brumell was reinstated to the position last week.