Driver in Soesdyke crash charged with causing death

The driver of the motor vehicle which drove into a median at Soesdyke, East Bank Demerara (EBD), on Monday morning has been charged with causing the death of Quami Dalton.

Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) EBD Sub-Division Commander, Senior Superintendent Kurleigh Simon confirmed to Stabroek News that Shaquille Henry, 25, of Mora Street, Linden was placed before a Magistrate at the Diamond Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

The commander said that Henry pleaded not guilty to the charge which states that he drove a car, HB 1029, in a manner dangerous to the public, thereby causing the death of Quami Dalton, a 24-year-old conductor of Ice House Road, Timehri, EBD.