Novel approach to constitutional governance needed – WPA

Pointing to what it described as the glaringly obvious ethnic insecurities which pervade elections, the Working People’s Alliance (WPA) has said that an entirely novel approach to national constitutional governance is, perhaps, Guyana’s biggest need.

Merely tinkering with inclusivity, it said, “Will never be enough.”

According to a press release yesterday, the WPA said that in the coming weeks, it will delve into the revealed evidence of how serious the ethnic divide has become—supporting and reinforcing political formations.