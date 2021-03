Ithaca man chopped to death in fight with relative

The police in Region Five are investigating the murder of an Ithaca man allegedly committed by a male relative this morning.

Dead is Collis Joseph, 40, of Ithaca Village, West Berbice. The police are presently on the hunt for the suspect.

Commander of Region Five, Edmond Cooper this morning said the incident occurred sometime around 7.30 am.

According to information gathered, after a fight erupted between the two, both men allegedly armed themselves with cutlasses which led to the fatal chop.