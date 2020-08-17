GPL hit by major power outage

At approximately 6.18 pm yesterday, the submarine cable which links the Vreed-en-Hoop and Kingston Power plants tripped on a fault causing a total shutdown of the Demerara-Berbice Interconnected System (DBIS), the Guyana Power and Light (GPL) said yesterday.

GPL said that power restoration efforts began immediately with the first area being repowered at approximately 6.30 pm. Incremental restoration continued, and all circuits were repowered at approximately 8.53 pm.

GPL said that its technical team is working to ascertain the root cause of the outage. Thereafter, a comprehensive press release will be issued, it said.