Power system hit by major interruptions

At approximately 10:34 am yesterday, the Guyana Power and Light Inc (GPL) Kingston Power Plant experienced a loss of approximately 27 Megawatts (MWs) of generation, which trigged a cascading effect at the other GPL power plants resulting in a shutdown of the Demerara-Berbice Interconnected System (DBIS).

A GPL press release yesterday said that restoration efforts began immediately with power being restored in some areas in Demerara at approximately 12:13 hrs. All areas in Demerara and Berbice were repowered at around 2 pm.

Subsequently, Generating Units at the Kingston Power Plant tripped at around 3 pm and 4.12 pm. The sudden loss of generation affected service to some customers in Georgetown, East Bank Demerara and West Coast Demerara. All areas were repowered at approximately 4.36 pm.

Immediately following full-service restoration, GPL’s technical team commenced a comprehensive investigation to determine the root cause of the shutdown to inform any corrective action.