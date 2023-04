The Guyana Power and Light (GPL) yesterday suffered a trip on one of its transmission lines triggering outages in Demerara and Berbice.

The power company has been plagued by trips which have disrupted power to large sections of the grid and raised questions about GPL’s preparedness to efficiently transmit the planned gas to energy load.

In a statement, GPL said that at approximately 8.29 am yesterday, the L5 Trans-mission Line, which links the Company’s Sophia to Kingston Substations, tripped.