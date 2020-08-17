PM visits CDC HQ

Prime Minister Mark Phillips yesterday conducted a visit to the Civil Defence Commission’s (CDC’s) Headquarters and its storage facility located at the National Gymnasium.

The Department of Public Information (DPI) said that the Commission’s storage facility houses COVID-19 relief supplies that will provide support to families and communities that have been severely affected by the pandemic, as well as any other disasters.

“I am satisfied with the efforts of the CDC. The whole effort is to complement the families that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Prime Minister Phillips said, according to DPI.

Phillips noted that Region 1 is the focus area for the upcoming week. He also mentioned that shortly, Region 7 can expect to benefit from the COVID-19 relief supplies as some issues there were brought to his attention.