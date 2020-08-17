Government’s new COVID-19 measures do not make sense

Dear Editor,

The Government of Guyana is yet to demonstrate that it is taking the COVID-19 virus seriously.

It has gazetted measures to take effect from 16 August to 31 August.

The first such measure is mind-boggling. There is to be a curfew in effect from 9 pm to 5 am. This curfew takes effect at the very late hour of 9 pm which is much later than the previous curfew imposed.

Is this to facilitate those persons intent on flouting the measures and who gather in crowds and to give them an opportunity so to do?

An early curfew is essential to curb the spread of this virus.

The gazetted measures further specify that there is a curfew from 6 pm to 6 am in regions 7,8 and 9 despite the fact that the highest number of recorded cases of the virus is in Region 4!

The preamble to the gazetted measures dated August 14, 2020 suggests that the protocols are temporary while the Government consults.

This is analogous to Nero fiddling while Rome burnt.

There is a time for consultation and a time for action.

As the preamble indicates, many Caribbean territories have crafted and implemented COVID-19 guidelines that are successful.

I suggest a look at the measures announced by Prime Minister Rowley of Trinidad and Tobago, which come into effect today 16th August 2020 at 6.00 a.m.

Trinidad and Tobago, which has far less reported cases than Guyana, has instituted stringent measures such as closing all beaches and rivers and has stated that all places of worship are to be closed.

However, the COVID measures in Guyana, for some inexplicable reason, provide for reopening of places of worship with restriction to 25 percent of capacity. It further allows 90 minutes at the seawalls and creeks which will undoubtedly lead to congregating but provides that this can be done once persons maintain a distance. This begs the question as to who will strictly enforce adherence to the social distancing guidelines at these places.

All of these places have to be closed for the virus to be seriously dealt with. There have to be penalties imposed on those who do not adhere to the strict measures imposed. The ban on cinemas, private parties and so forth specified in the guidelines must be strictly enforced. Beauty salons and barbershops should be closed.

There has to be an early curfew and possibly a lockdown of the country once measures are put in place to facilitate same. I urge the Government to do what is needed at this critical time to protect the people of Guyana from this deadly virus.

Yours faithfully,

Stephanie Isaacs