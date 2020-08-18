25th COVID-19 death recorded

A resident of Region One, who had been working as a miner in Region Seven, has died of COVID-19 at the Bartica Hospital, the Ministry of Health has reported.

The Ministry this afternoon said that as of midday today, the COVID-19-related deaths stood at 25.

In a statement, the ministry said the patient who passed at the Bartica Hospital, was a 32-year-old man, who was rushed to the hospital with suspicions of malaria but was later swabbed because of his previous contact with other possible cases at his work site.

It added that it is in contact with all relatives and other contacts to facilitate contact tracing and rapid assistance to everyone who may have been exposed.