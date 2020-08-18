Grace Kennedy Remittance Services liable for $300m tax debt after being incorrectly classified as non-commercial company -Full Court rules

Having been incorrectly classified as a non­-commercial company, Grace Kennedy Remittance Services (GKRS) limited has incurred a more than $300M debt in taxes to the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA).

In a judgment dated July 20th, the Full Court noted that the revenue authority was lawfully recouping corporation taxes to the tune of $377,135,184 from the money-transfer and bill-payment entity from which it could not be estopped.

From 1994 up until May 2018, GKRS was assessed for corporation tax at a non-commercial rate having been incorrectly classified as a non-­commercial company.