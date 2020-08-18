Jagdeo signals possible advisory roles for Luncheon, Westford

Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo has said the PPP/C government hopes to benefit from the knowledge and experience of former Head of the Presidential Secretariat Dr Roger Luncheon and former minister Dr Jennifer Westford.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, Jagdeo said President Irfaan Ali’s government has not formally engaged either Luncheon or Westford.

“But Roger Luncheon is very cogent. He is weak, you know, physically, but if you listen to him, he has a huge institutional memory and he hasn’t lost a single ounce of his intellect. I would rank him above 20 of the APNU ministers combined and we must benefit from his experience. And we have no apology for him to share that experience,” Jagdeo explained.