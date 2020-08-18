Labour Minister promises to protect workers rights

While the Bauxite Company of Guyana Inc (BCGI) has indicated its interest in resuming operations here on a smaller scale, Labour Minister Joseph Hamilton yesterday put the company and all others on notice that workers will not be taken advantage of under his watch.

“I will say that to RUSAL, like I would say to all companies under the restructured Ministry of Labour, workers will not be taken advantage of,” Hamilton told a news conference yesterday.

(BCGI) has met with Hamilton and Minister of Home Affairs Robeson Benn as well as the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Natural Resources and the Commissioner of the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission.