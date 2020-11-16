RUSAL still in negotiations with gov’t over possible resumption

Minister of Labour Joseph Hamilton has said it must first be established that RUSAL will continue its operations here before any attempt is made address labour issues between its subsidiary, Bauxite Company of Guyana Inc (BCGI) and workers

Speaking with Stabroek News on Friday, the Labour Minister said “from the way I see it we must have a company operating here before we can move ahead with other issues. We have not forgotten about these labour issues but we need to ensure we have a company.”

Hamilton told Stabroek News that following a meeting in August that the company had with his ministry and the Ministry of Natural Resources, the Russian bauxite company presented a report and the Natural Resources Ministry is currently reviewing it.