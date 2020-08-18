Key questions remain over German drug find in Guyana rice

A number of crucial questions surrounding the processing of the container of Guyana rice in which a large amount of cocaine was found in Germany last week linger and the Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) remains silent on the investigation.

Stabroek News yesterday reached out to CANU Head, Major General (Ret’d.) Michael Atherly but he declined to answer some of the questions asked.

Instead, Atherly said, “Those are not questions. Those are information relating to our procedure which is very confidential”.