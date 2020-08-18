Experienced Taylor ready to battle for GAW

With 243 T20 matches under his belt, Guyana Amazon Warriors’ newcomer, Ross Taylor is ready to go into battle this year during the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

Warriors will open their campaign today against Trinbago Knight Riders, a team Taylor was part of in the inaugural season.

Now, the 36-year-old is with the five-time finalists and he believes the team can go one step further and win their maiden title.

In an exclusive interview Taylor told Stabroek Sport, “It’s obviously strange times with COVID but when we step out on the field we want one thing and that is to win and go one step further than we’ve done not only last year but the whole campaign and hopefully be the first team from Guyana to lift the CPL trophy.”