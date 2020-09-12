Rise in COVID-19 death toll may be linked to patients’ other conditions -GPH’s Director of Medical Services

Director of Medical and Professional Services at the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH) Dr. Fawcett Jeffrey has suggested that the recent rise in the number of deaths related to COVID-19 could be linked to patients having additional conditions.

Dr. Jeffrey explained on Tuesday that in the early stages of the outbreak in Guyana, health officials were expecting a surge in cases and deaths but that did not materialise as only a small number of cases were recorded and the numbers rose slowly.

“In the last like month, month and a half, we have noticed a massive climb in the number of cases and of course when you have COVID-19 and you have comorbidities, this can lead to your demise,” he explained.