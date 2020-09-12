13 new COVID-19 cases recorded

The Ministry of Health yesterday disclosed that 13 new cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been recorded in the most recent test results.

The ministry also revealed that the total number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 has increased to 52 after it was discovered that a previous death had not been included on the COVID-19 dashboard.

In a statement yesterday, the ministry said that its Surveillance Department did a complete reconciliation of the ministry’s data.

“Our list did not include a COVID-related death reported early August. We have therefore adjusted our master sheet and it now reflects the total of 49 up to the end of September 10. With the three deaths we reported on September 10, the number of COVID-19 deaths is now at 52,” it explained.

Meanwhile, the dashboard revealed that 13 new COVID-19 cases have been detected and confirmed from the results of 133 more samples that were tested. There have been 1,763 confirmed cases in the country.

Up to yesterday, there were 46 persons reported to be in institutional isolation, 508 in home isolation and 92 persons in institutional quarantine. The dashboard also revealed that there are 13 persons are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU).