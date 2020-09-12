Virtual classes to continue as new school year begins

On Monday, most students nationwide are expected to collectively begin the new school year with lessons being delivered through online classes, on-air educational programmes, and traditional workbooks, Minister of Education Priya Manickchand announced yesterday.

Manickchand told a virtual press conference that worksheets, text books and workbooks will be provided to hinterland students and others who cannot continue their learning either online or via broadcasted programmes. She said delivery of the print material will be done by midweek as one month’s worth of material has already been printed and is ready to be distributed as the ministry seeks to mitigate the disruptions in the delivery of education caused by schools remaining closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The minister urged all involved in the education process to play their respective part in making sure that the children of the nation continue to receive their education.