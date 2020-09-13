Diamond Hospital rehab expected to conclude within two months

Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony has said that the ongoing rehabilitation of the Diamond Regional Hospital is expected to be completed within two months

Dr. Anthony made this disclosure during an inspection of the facility yesterday, according to a Department of Public Information (DPI) report.

The report noted that upon the completion of the rehabilitation works, the facility will have a new Accident and Emergency Department, a new Outpatient Area, enhancements in the surgical maternity areas, and a much larger pharmacy.