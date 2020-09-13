Religious leaders lend support to national day of prayer

Leaders from a wide cross-section of the religious community have agreed to participate in a National Day of Prayer that is to be observed today.

The pledge was made after they had a virtual meeting with Minister of Human Services and Social Security Dr Vindhya Persaud on Friday.

In a press statement last evening, the ministry explained that the meeting was organised as it was recognised that there was an urgent need to partner with the leaders to help the most vulnerable and foster peace, love and unity within the nation. This comes against the background of recent unrest along the West Berbice, which was triggered by the murders of teenage cousins Isaiah and Joel Henry.