Last Update: 633.03 Movement: 0.87%
Current Update: 638.51 YTD Movement: 5.37%
LUCAS STOCK INDEX
The Lucas Stock Index (LSI) rose 0.01% during the first period of trading in September 2020. The stocks of five companies were traded, with 97,893 shares changing hands. There was one Climber and no Tumblers. The stocks of Republic Bank Limited (RBL) gained 0.03% on the sale of 1,400 shares. In the meanwhile, the stocks of Banks DIH Limited (DIH), the stocks of the Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL), the stocks of Demerara Tobacco Company (DTC) and the stocks of Guyana Bank for Trade & Industry (BTI) remained unchanged on the sale of 91,530 shares, 3,980 shares, 220 shares, and 763 shares, respectively. The LSI closed at 641.14.