APNU+AFC questions on Pompeo visit denied by Speaker

A second attempt yesterday by the Opposition to seek information on the visit by US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo was denied by Speaker of the National Assembly Manzoor Nadir.

“I maintain the position that the question does not qualify as urgent. It is important but it is not urgent,” Nadir stressed one day before the scheduled arrival of Pompeo.

On Monday, APNU+AFC MP Amanza Walton-Desir had submitted a series of questions on the proposed visit for response from Minister of Foreign Affairs Hugh Todd.