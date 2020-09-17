Dead man aboard cocaine plane identified as Brazilian

The man, whose body was found on board one of the two aircraft which were discovered on Monday in Region Seven was yesterday identified as Brazilian national, Alessandro Eduardo Petravieius, 49.

This was confirmed by Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum who said that Petravieius’s remains were positively identified yesterday.

According to Blanhum, as the investigation continues, the police were able to ascertain that the two aircraft are connected. Information, he said revealed that after the blue and white Beechcraft crash-landed on Monday, the occupants of the second aircraft , a red and white 206 Cessna travelled to provide “support” to the passengers.