I have full confidence Sase will do all he can to make GuySuCo profitable

Dear Editor,

I write to offer my congratulations to my friend Mr. Sasenarine Singh on his high-level appointment as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo). This is a strategic and unique appointment in that the selection of Mr. Sasenarine Singh for this post is one of the most critical for President Irfaan Ali’s Administration. I and many of his friends including Dr. Asquith Rose are very elated at his appointment.

We all know that GuySuCo is one of the important pillars in the welfare of the Guyanese people. Over the years the sugar industry has been vital to Guyana’s development, however, unfortunately, GuySuCo has been plagued with several problems thus causing it to be unprofitable. When this industry was nationalized in the 1970s, sugar was still King Sugar, not only in Guyana but throughout the world. But as time went by, the price of raw sugar consistently declined with the current market price well below Guyana’s current production cost. GuySuCo, with its current configuration was for the most part leaderless and the previous administration’s misguided treatment of this industry can only be considered heartless.

This brings me to the appointment of Mr. Sasenarine Singh. For more than a decade, Sase has been in the forefront with strategies and plans as to how the correct the ills of the industry and eventually make it more viable. He has prepared a series of papers to not only make GuySuCo become successful, but also to ensure the role of all the players (Government/management/ workers/ customers/ vendors and the community) are taken seriously. I have known Sase for a very long time and without hesitation, I can say that his decision to return to Guyana to serve the people after more than 20 years abroad was judicious. Not to mention that he had left an executive position in the United States to do so.

I am proud to say that he is highly qualified to lead GuySuCo. His analytical, management and organization skills, coupled with his qualifications, experience and training along with his ability to collaborate with others and to communicate effectively as well as his passion and sincerity to serve Guyana has made suitable for the position. He is humble and his honest personality and his willingness to take advice are some of qualities that have qualified him for this position.

I have full confidence that Sase will do all he can to make GuySuCo profitable and all Guyanese proud. Good luck to you my dear friend and may God grant you the strength, wisdom and fortitude to accomplish the task that is bequeathed to you.

Yours faithfully,

Charles Sugrim