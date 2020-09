A pump attendant at a New Amsterdam gas station was shot in his back yesterday during a robbery that was carried out by two men.

Shazam Melville, 32, a father of four, was rushed to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital just after 9.30 am.

According to his relatives, he was shot once to his lower back.

Up to yesterday afternoon, Melville was a patient in stable condition at the New Amsterdam Public Hospital, a sister said. She also said he was conscious.