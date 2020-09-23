Guyana Cricket Administration Act restored

The Court of Appeal yesterday discharged the order suspending certain parts of the Guyana Cricket Administration Act paving the way for elections of the Demerara and Guyana Cricket Boards.

Following the decision by the Court of Appeal Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jnr, was elated.

“I am happy to announce that in relation to cricket today, a movement in relation to cricket administration that the Court of Appeal just ruled that the order that was made by the single judging chambers to suspend the major parts of the Cricket Administration Act, that order was discharged which means the Cricket Administration Bill and Act is fully enforced once again,” said Ramson Jr.

”We are going to have the Demerara Cricket Board elections and then shortly thereafter the Guyana Cricket Board elections,” he added.

“It also means the original board that was there prior to the original cricket administration act, they were the ones that the court ordered in the interim can act as the Guyana Cricket Board. That order has now been set aside, that situation no longer exists,” he declared.

Ramson Jr., brushed up on a bit of history as it relates to the act and what transpired. He reflected that the bill was passed in 2014 with support from both major parties in Parliament. The bill was then challenged on its constitutionality by interested stakeholders but that challenge was dismissed.

An appeal was then made and in an interlocker proceeding to a single judging chambers before Justice Dawn Gregory-Barnes, the former Attorney General, Basil Williams and substantive sport Minister, Dr. George Norton consented to the suspension of the act.

Ramson Jr., concluded, “I am happy to say that there is significant movement in relation to cricket administration in Guyana and provisions originally set aside or suspended have now been restored.”