Warne on the fence for another Caribbean T20 tournament

Cricket West Indies’ Commercial and Marketing Director, Dominic Warne, is “sitting on the fence” when it comes to the idea of having a second Caribbean T20 tournament to go alongside the Caribbean Premier Leauge.

Englishman Warne, who appeared on the Mason and Guest radio programme recently was asked to share his views on the possibility of having that tournament materialized.

The Commercial and Marketing Director pointed out that the development of local talent is at the forefront of any discussion of this nature but a lot of other things need to be factored in.