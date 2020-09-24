GBA stages virtual seminar

While the nation’s boxers are forced to sit out due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) is not resting on its laurels.
Recently, its President, Steve Ninvalle organized a virtual seminar which attracted a record 176 participants from around the Caribbean. The seminar which was conducted by Chairman of the AIBA Referee/Judges Commission, Ray Silvas of the USA, saw referees and judges being primarily lectured on the better understanding of AIBA technical and competition rules and understanding the work of referees and judges.