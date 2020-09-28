Gordon Table to soon have potable water – Seeraj

Ninety-two families of Gordon Table, a farming community in the Mahaicony Creek will soon have access to potable water.

The Department of Public Information (DPI) said that PPP/C Member of Parliament, Dharamkumar Seeraj made this disclosure yesterday while accompanying Minister of Public Affairs within the Office of the Prime Minister, Kwame McCoy and Member of Parliament Faizal Jafferally on a hamper distribution exercise in the community.

“GWI (Guyana Water Inc) will be taking steps to ensure that residents in these areas benefit from potable water supply. It will not be house-to-house from the first instance, but we are doing feasibility studies,” Seeraj added.

The Parliamentarian, who also serves as Vice-Chairman of the GWI Board of Directors, committed to overseeing the matter to ensure that residents benefit soon.

Seeraj also said that the government plans to construct a road alongside the right bank of the Mahaicony River to link Gordon Table with nearby communities, DPI said.