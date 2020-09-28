Woman, 85, suffers fractures after La Grange accident

An 85-year-old woman is currently a patient at the West Demerara Regional Hospital (WDRH) after she was struck down by a speeding car yesterday afternoon while attempting to cross the La Grange Public Road on the West Bank of Demerara.

The pensioner has been identified as Latchmini Bisnauth of Lot 5556 Independence Street, La Grange.

Enquiries revealed that the driver, a 38-year-old man of Westminster, Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara was driving at a fast rate at the time of the incident. According to the police, the man said he was driving along the road when Bisnauth ran into the path of his vehicle. As a result he applied his brakes but still ended up hitting the woman.