Armogan re-elected Region Six Chairman

David Armogan was re-appointed Chairman when members of the Region Six Regional Democratic Council (RDC) were sworn in yesterday and Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha reminded them that the “elections campaign is over” and that they were elected to serve the people of the region.

At the swearing in ceremony yesterday, Minister Mustapha, who delivered a charge to the councillors, said, “The elections campaign is over and the task is there now for us to build and rebuild our country.”

He told those gathered that councillors must at all times make decisions in the best interest of the people of Region Six. “They will serve the people of Region Six and they must put aside political affiliation, race and religion,”