Poultry association says there will be enough chicken for Christmas

The Guyana Poultry Producers Association (GPPA) is assuring the public that there will be adequate supplies of chicken for the Christmas season at reasonable prices.

In a statement yesterday, the GPPA said that while over the last few years production and supply of chicken had been quite stable, the adverse economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic began to

significantly affect the industry in March this year.