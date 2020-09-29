Non Pareil man found with illicit gun

A 21-year-old man was taken into police custody on Saturday after he was allegedly found in possession of an unlicensed firearm and a quantity of live rounds.

The police yesterday confirmed that the discovery was made around 20.30hrs at Coldingen Public Road, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

According to the police, enquiries revealed that ranks were conducting patrol duties on the public road when the suspect, who was standing on the roadway was observed acting in a suspicious manner.

As a result, a search was carried out on his person during which a .38 revolver and six live matching rounds were found concealed in his pants waist.

The suspect, a resident of Non Pareil, ECD is being processed for court.