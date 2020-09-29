Registration for first and sixth formers ongoing

Registration for first and sixth form students will begin at secondary schools countrywide this week.

According to notices placed at schools, students who have recently received their National Grade Six Assessment results can start registering at the schools they were placed at between September 30th and October 2nd. To gain access to the admission form for the respective school, parents are advised to visit the school’s website and they will be contacted in order to finalize the registration process by October 6th. Students registering for sixth form are also advised to follow suit.

Minister of Education Priya Manickchand has said that while the Education Ministry never made an announcement to have schools start registration, some schools went ahead. She said that this move was applauded and encouraged.