Good Hope bridge and access road in poor state

Dear Editor,

Please grant me space in your newspaper to highlight a deplorable situation at Good Hope, ECD. This village of over 2,000 residents has only a one-lane access bridge for over 15 years, and this has caused traffic chaos during peak hours.

The current bridge and access road are in such deplorable state and with so many potholes that are making the traffic situation even worse. There is also no pathway for pedestrians and cyclists.

Editor, in the short term we are pleading for some urgent help from the Ministry of Public Works to help maintain and patch these holes around the bridge.

Yours faithfully,

N. Bacchus