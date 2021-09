Onderneeming residents protest for better road -action prevents nurses, midwives from going to health post

Residents living in Onder-neeming, in Region Two, on Thursday and Friday staged a protest over the deplorable conditions of the road leading to their community.

Resident gathered on the bridge leading to the community for two days, blocking it with wood and debris in order to prevent traffic into the community. Health workers were prevented from going to Onderneeming Health Post.

The bridge is the main access point for the Onderneeming Sandpit community.