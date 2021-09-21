Commercial activities back on track at Onderneeming 

Commercial activities have re-commenced in the Onderneeming community in Region Two after two days of protest.

Residents in the area had protested for better roads and had told media operatives that truck drivers were damaging their roads with their heavy-duty vehicles.

Yesterday, truck drivers honoured their part of the agreement by maintaining the road. Loam was thrown and they made a commitment that weekly maintenance will be done. The upgrading works will be overseen by Regional Officials and Regional engineers.