RCB, Mumbai Indians in Super Over thriller!

What drama, what action. What a match!

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Mumbai Indians (MI) played out the second Super Over-thriller of Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 and it was Virat Kohli and Co. who emerged triumphant to win the game at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium yesterday.

RCB, who made two changes to their playing XI, bringing in Adam Zampa and Isuru Udana, made a solid start after being put in to bat.

While he was hit into the box on the fourth delivery he faced and there were a few hits and misses, Aaron Finch made his intent clear. The right-hander creamed a Trent Boult delivery for a six in the third over before hitting four fours across the next two overs.