New ISO accreditation raises Guyana’s international product assurance profile

The recent acquisition of a critical technical accreditation capability from the American Association for Laboratory Accreditation (A2LA) by the Government Analyst-Food & Drug Department (GA-FDD) is a major achievement for Guyana, the proportions of which cannot be adequately measured through the publicity we give such an achievement through the media, Director of the (GA-FDD) Dr Marlan Cole has told the Stabroek Business.

“The challenge associated with giving adequate credit to the Department for this historic accreditation milestone is that because we are a very specialized agency with particular functions a great many people have less than a full understanding of what we do and how it relates to the country’s development. We are going to have to see the various practical ways in which this accreditation benefits Guyana. One of those that come easily to mind is the manner in which, over time, the goods of various types that we produce and export are going to acquire a significantly higher level of market confidence in other countries,” Cole explained to Stabroek Business earlier this week.